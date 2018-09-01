Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $952,000 Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 70.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. MED lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $259.77 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.97.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $210.92 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $190.57 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

