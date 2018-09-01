Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,069,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,275,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Synaptics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $55.00 target price on shares of Synaptics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

In other news, insider Rick Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $933,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis F. Lee sold 152,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $6,921,210.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,636.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,035 shares of company stock worth $19,333,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.75 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

