Mizuho Analysts Give Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) a $37.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $765.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $366,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.