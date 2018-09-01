Molecular Templates (MTEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.05.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 509.53%. sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,744.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell lymphoma.

