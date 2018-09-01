Moneta (MONETA) Price Reaches $0.0003

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Moneta coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moneta has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Moneta has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00899751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003011 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011516 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Moneta Coin Profile

Moneta (CRYPTO:MONETA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2015. The official website for Moneta is moneta.io. Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io.

Moneta Coin Trading

Moneta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

