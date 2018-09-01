Morgan Stanley Reiterates $45.00 Price Target for Pfizer (PFE)

Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PFE. Morningstar set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.74.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In related news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 5,188,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,926,000 after buying an additional 438,040 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 228,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.