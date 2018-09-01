MOTIF BIO PLC/S (MTFB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MOTIF BIO PLC/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.2525399187212 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MTFB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.99 million, a P/E ratio of -45.26 and a beta of -0.05. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

MOTIF BIO PLC/S Company Profile

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

