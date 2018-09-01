Mueller Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

Mueller Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mueller Industries to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $662.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.41 million. research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,825.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Corbin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,258.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $306,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

