MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,832,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,124,856,000 after acquiring an additional 234,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,755,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397,191 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,311,000 after acquiring an additional 34,408 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,839,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,572,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,445,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,742,000 after acquiring an additional 97,642 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.78%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director John W. Harris bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,769.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Howard Weil started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

