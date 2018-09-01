MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,095 Shares of Kellogg (K)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,324,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,748 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,221,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,452,000 after buying an additional 985,494 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,600,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,427,000 after buying an additional 654,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.47%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $16,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $4,815,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,655 shares of company stock valued at $53,740,824 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.39.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

