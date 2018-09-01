Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,860 Shares of Timken Co (TKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Timken by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,944,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,673,000 after purchasing an additional 48,733 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 6.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Timken by 61.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 28th. CL King began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other news, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $50,950.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $151,532.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $173,332.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,610.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $55.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $906.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.77 million. Timken had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.