Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,990,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,719,000 after acquiring an additional 246,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,769,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,451,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,728,000 after acquiring an additional 274,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 35.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,614,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,917,000 after acquiring an additional 679,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 105.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,501,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 772,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATI opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 2.50. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $26,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $112,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,844 shares of company stock worth $191,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

