MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

MutualFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. MutualFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MutualFirst Financial to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of MutualFirst Financial stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MutualFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $325.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.14.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. equities research analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MFSF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.