Mylan NV (MYL) Stake Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,914 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Mylan worth $33,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 287.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 573.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 76,897 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 109,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 769,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 123.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYL opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.15). Mylan had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

