Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $806.14 Million

Brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post $806.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $828.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $784.00 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $662.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.15). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $761.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Nabors Industries’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 114,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 96,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 353,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 34.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 668,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -14.72%.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

