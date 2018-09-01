Nano (NANO) Price Hits $3.15

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Nano has a total market cap of $419.33 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $3.15 or 0.00043701 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, Coindeal and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,194.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.65 or 0.04105586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $612.22 or 0.08501689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00923689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.01694135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00184066 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.02201299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00308839 BTC.

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net.

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Nanex, CoinEx, Binance, Bit-Z, Bitinka, OKEx, Koinex, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coindeal and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

