National Bank Financial Boosts Thomson Reuters (TRI) Price Target to C$60.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$58.04 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$46.69 and a 12 month high of C$61.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

In other news, Director Marc E. Gold sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.65, for a total transaction of C$650,400.00. Also, Director David William Ian Craig sold 9,339 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.30, for a total value of C$376,361.70. Insiders have sold a total of 38,372 shares of company stock worth $1,558,508 in the last three months.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.