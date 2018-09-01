National Bank of Canada (NA) Insider Alain Legris Sells 700 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) insider Alain Legris sold 700 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.71, for a total value of C$45,297.00.

TSE:NA traded up C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,556. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$54.58 and a 12-month high of C$65.95.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.04. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NA. Canaccord Genuity lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.36.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

