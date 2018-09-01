National Beverage (FIZZ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIZZ. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.33.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $129.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.94.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 55.03%. sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

