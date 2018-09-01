National General (NGHC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NGHC. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on National General to $28.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National General from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered National General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. National General has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National General had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that National General will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

In other National General news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $171,911.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National General in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National General in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National General in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National General in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of National General in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

