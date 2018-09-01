National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. DA Davidson set a $37.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 278,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,211. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.27). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

