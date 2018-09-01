NCR Co. (NCR) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,024 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in NCR by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. NCR had a positive return on equity of 73.82% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

NCR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.