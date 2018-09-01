NCR (NCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 target price on shares of NCR and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NCR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. NCR has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. NCR had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 73.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

