Nebulas Hits One Day Volume of $7.65 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00029042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Gate.io, Binance and OKEx. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $94.92 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00307980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00159162 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036395 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas’ genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Allcoin, Huobi, BCEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, OKEx and Neraex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

