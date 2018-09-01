Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $56,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 137,184 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $824,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $894,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $86,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,128.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,984 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 2.08. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 174.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

