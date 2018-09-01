NetEase Inc (NTES) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,698,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,620 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $681,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NetEase by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in NetEase by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on NetEase from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $301.00 price target on NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $197.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $188.88 and a fifty-two week high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.49%. equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

