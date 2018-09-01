Neuburgh Advisers LLC Sells 17,688 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 583.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.80 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

