Neuburgh Advisers LLC Sells 79,356 Shares of WestRock Co (WRK)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,356 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,464,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $3,295,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 93,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 292,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $63.00 target price on WestRock and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NYSE:WRK opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. WestRock Co has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that WestRock Co will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.65%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

