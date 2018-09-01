Neuburgh Advisers LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WH shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 879 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $52,801.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $614,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

