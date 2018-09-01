New Gold (NGD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.26

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 562508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

A number of research firms have commented on NGD. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Beacon Securities cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight Capital cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.31.

About New Gold (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

