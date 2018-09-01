New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Stake Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,069,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after buying an additional 69,099 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $543.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 63.01%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

