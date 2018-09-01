Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Stake Raised by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $771,529,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $427,655,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,418,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,215 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 65.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,632,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,160 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 74.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,190 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

