Newfield Exploration Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NFX)

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newfield Exploration in a report issued on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s FY2018 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.07 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.53%. Newfield Exploration’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Newfield Exploration from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NFX stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Newfield Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 20.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,601,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,824,000 after buying an additional 442,324 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 21.7% in the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 56,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 18.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 344,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

