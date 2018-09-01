NewsToken Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (NEWOS)

NewsToken (CURRENCY:NEWOS) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. NewsToken has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $8,266.00 worth of NewsToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NewsToken has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NewsToken token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000908 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002231 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000526 BTC.

RusGas (RGS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000451 BTC.

DACC (DACC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NewsToken Profile

NEWOS is a token. NewsToken’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. NewsToken’s official Twitter account is @news_newtoken. The official website for NewsToken is ne.ws/html.

NewsToken Token Trading

NewsToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewsToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewsToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewsToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

