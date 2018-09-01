Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $1.04 on Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00014488 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $60.82 million and $799,764.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 58,447,015 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

