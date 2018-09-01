Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $5.15 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,222 shares of company stock worth $15,526,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $268.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $258.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $186.00 and a 12-month high of $270.17.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

