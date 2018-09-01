NII (NIHD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ NIHD opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.67. NII has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Mulieri sold 37,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $217,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NII by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 216,270 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in NII in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NII in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NII in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in NII in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About NII

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

