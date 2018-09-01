NiSource Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,400 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 893% compared to the typical volume of 141 call options.

NYSE NI opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NiSource has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.39 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

In other NiSource news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $722,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,515.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,925.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.1% in the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

