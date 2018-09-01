NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR (NDEKY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of NDEKY stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.98. NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

About NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

