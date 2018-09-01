Nokia Oyj (NOK) Holdings Decreased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 51.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,964 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 528.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

NOK stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

