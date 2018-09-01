Nord/LB Reiterates €12.70 Price Target for Nordex (NDX1)

Nord/LB set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NDX1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Main First Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.49 ($9.88).

Get Nordex alerts:

Nordex stock opened at €8.92 ($10.37) on Wednesday. Nordex has a 1-year low of €7.09 ($8.24) and a 1-year high of €14.35 ($16.69).

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.