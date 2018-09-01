Nordson Co. (NDSN) Holdings Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88,485 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Nordson worth $36,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,416,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,143,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nordson by 64.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nordson by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 34.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,605,000 after purchasing an additional 217,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 472,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,453,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 target price on Nordson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wellington Shields cut Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $139.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.75 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Nordson’s payout ratio is 78.21%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

