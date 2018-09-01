Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,543 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $578,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 17.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.9% during the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $150,913.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,633,281.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $426,891.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.72.

Shares of JWN opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 56.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

