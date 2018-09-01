Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Short Interest Up 19.8% in August

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,936,990 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 14,976,566 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,287,868 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $179,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $426,891.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,922 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.72.

Nordstrom stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 56.00%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

