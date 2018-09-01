North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $14.47 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 122.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 160.6% during the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 165.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $3,429,817.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,517,147.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $481,857.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $13,044,257 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $93.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.32.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $93.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.