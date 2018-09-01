Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 429.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 567,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,171 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.0% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 22,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 22.2% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 27.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.56.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $108.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Chairman William J. Wagner sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $99,090.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 100,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,037.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Scalise sold 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $176,741.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,652 shares in the company, valued at $466,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,217 shares of company stock worth $5,913,204. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWBI. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

