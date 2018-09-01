Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NWBI has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Westerburg sold 18,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $318,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 13,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $248,086.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,399.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,913,204. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $652,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 429.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 567,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 460,171 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.