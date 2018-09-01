Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,586 Shares of SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter worth $14,719,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Golub Group LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 4.6% during the second quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SYSCO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 875,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus raised their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.42.

Shares of SYY opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.15% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $675,231.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,163.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $150,729,025.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,013.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,118,448 shares of company stock worth $206,431,891. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

