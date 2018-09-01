Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $173,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $26,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,322 shares of company stock worth $290,796. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $83.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

