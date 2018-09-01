NPER (NPER) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $189,082.00

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, NPER has traded up 42.1% against the dollar. One NPER token can currently be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, DEx.top and Coinrail. NPER has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $189,082.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062649 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020102 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007716 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011784 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000158 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About NPER

NPER (NPER) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,927,451 tokens. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPER’s official message board is medium.com/@NPERproject. The official website for NPER is nper.io/En.

NPER Token Trading

NPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

